Antonino Gallo

Antonino Gallo News: Attempts five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 10:21pm

Gallo recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Torino.

In each of Gallo's last four Serie A appearances, he logged more than three crosses. In total, the full-back attempted 18 crosses, with four of them accurate. Along with the crosses, Gallo recorded five chances created, six corners, 23 clearances and one interception.

Antonino Gallo
Lecce
