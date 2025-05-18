Antonino Gallo News: Attempts five crosses

Gallo recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Torino.

In each of Gallo's last four Serie A appearances, he logged more than three crosses. In total, the full-back attempted 18 crosses, with four of them accurate. Along with the crosses, Gallo recorded five chances created, six corners, 23 clearances and one interception.