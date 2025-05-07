Antonio Briseno News: On bench Wednesday

Briseno (undisclosed) is available as a substitute option for Wednesday's quarterfinals matchup against Monterrey.

Briseno will aim to replace either Bruno Mendez or Federico Pereira at center-back at some point during Diablos' first playoffs clash. The experienced defender is back on the squad following a five-game absence, before which he produced 207 passes, 25 clearances and one goal over his three Clausura starts. While he's not guaranteed to play a significant role in the rotation, he could be rather useful for aerial play.