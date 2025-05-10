Antonio Briseno News: Receives red card in win

Briseno was shown a red card while on the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Briseno was sent off without recording a single minute in the quarterfinals, becoming ineligible for the first contest of the next round. The defender hasn't played since March 14 after spending some time on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury, so his absence won't alter the team's center-back options compared to the last few games. Thus, all of Federico Pereira, Luan Garcia, Bruno Mendez and Everardo Lopez will contend for starting spots while the veteran serves his ban.