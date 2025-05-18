Antonio Sivera News: Earns clean sheet at Valladolid

Sivera recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Valladolid.

Sivera continued his good run of form by keeping his goal unbeaten for the fourth time over his last five league contests. The keeper also added one save to his season total of 72, which is still far from the highest figures in the competition. His last chance to produce in the 2024/25 campaign will be a home meeting with Osasuna, who scored 13 goals in their previous seven matches.