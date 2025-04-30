Antony News: Excellent shift off wing

Antony assisted thrice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Antony was crucial in helping Portland Timbers achieve a road victory over LA Galaxy on Sunday. In 71 minutes played, the left winger tallied three assists, completed two of his three dribbles, and won four of his eight ground duels. Antony now has four goals and five assists in ten MLS starts this season, and has registered an assist in each of the club's last three matches. He will aim to stay hot this Saturday against San Jose Earthquakes.