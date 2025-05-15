Antony News: Quiet outing against Rayo

Antony recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 2-2 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Antony made a disappointing return to the starting squad after being used as a substitute in the previous league game. That makes it two straight matchups in which he hasn't scored, although he has taken multiple shots in all of his last 10 contests in all competitions. He's one of Betis' most skilled forwards and could make a decisive impact if he regains momentum in upcoming fixtures.