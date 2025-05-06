Arda Guler News: Impressive again
Guler scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo.
Guler had another solid match for Los Blancos, recording two goals with an assist in the last two starts. With several injury woes on the squad, the midfielder will likely see more starts to close out the season, having only made 10 starts in 24 La Liga contests.
