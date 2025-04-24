Fantasy Soccer
Arda Guler News: Scores winner against Getafe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Guler scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created three chances and sent in five inaccurate crosses during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Guler had a rare chance in the starting XI here as multiple starters were rested and made most of it by scoring the lone goal of the match with a powerful strike from just outside the box in the 21st minute. With two goals and three assists over 23 appearances this season, the playmaker keeps marinating as a key piece for the club's future plans.

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
