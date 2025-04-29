Ardian Ismajli News: Posts eight clearances versus Fiorentina

Ismajli (thigh) had one tackle (zero won), one interception and eight clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Ismajli played full minutes replacing Luca Marianucci in the back despite missing basically two months because of consecutive thigh problems. He had a sound display, but his side gave up two goals. He has tallied at least six clearances and one tackle in five of his last five appearances, totaling 46 and seven (four won) respectively and adding five interceptions and one block, with no clean sheets.