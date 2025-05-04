Fantasy Soccer
Ardian Ismajli News: Sound as usual versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Ismajli registered one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.

Ismajli racked up stats in his second start in a row after shaking off an injury, but Lazio hit the net in the early going. He has registered eight or more clearances in four of his last five outings, totaling 50 and logging eight tackles (four won), seven interceptions and one block, with no clean sheets.

