Aridane Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Aridane suffered discomfort in the final training session before Sunday's clash against Vigo and was ultimately ruled out for the match. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can play in the final game of the season against Mallorca on Saturday. If not, Pelayo Fernandez could be a likely replacement.