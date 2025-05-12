Aridane News: Exceptional defensive effort
Aridane registered two tackles (two won), 21 clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-0 victory over Las Palmas.
Aridane led Rayo Vallecano's clean sheet effort Friday with a whopping 21 clearances as they held Las Palmas at-bay in a 1-0 victory. The central defender has recorded four double-digit clearance performances over his last six La Liga appearances. Over the six-match stretch, Aridane has averaged 11.17 clearances per appearance and played the full 90 minutes on five occasions.
