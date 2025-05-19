Arkadiusz Pyrka News: Signs with St. Pauli

Pyrka has signed a contract with St. Pauli after joining on a free transfer from Polish side Piast Gliwice, the club announced. "Arkadiusz fits our profile perfectly, he combines versatility, playing ability and dynamism, essential for a winger. Despite his age, he has already acquired solid experience at the highest level and we see potential for development in him," sporting director Andreas Bornemann said.

Pyrka began his career in the 2018-19 season with Znicz Pruszkow in Poland's second division, making 47 appearances with two goals and three assists. He joined Gliwice in 2020-21 and has played 155 matches, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. Pyrka has also made 26 appearances for Poland's U21 and U20 national teams, recording two goals and one assist. He will now continue his football career in St. Pauli and will bring nice versatility on the right flank.