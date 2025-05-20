Arkaitz Mariezkurrena News: Scores winner against Girona

Mariezkurrena scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.

Mariezkurrena was an unlikely hero for Sociedad here as he was brought in the 81st minute to replace Javi Lopez and ended up scoring the game-winner with a very well-placed volley during stoppage time. This was the second senior goal for the youngster, who profiles as a player who will have a lot of opportunities next season.