Armin Gigovic News: Picks one match suspension
Gigovic will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Gigovic accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the final match of the season against Dortmund. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with # Lewis Holtby expected to see increased playing time for that game.
