Armin Gigovic headshot

Armin Gigovic News: Scores in goalfest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Gigovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Monchengladbach.

Gigovic found the back of the net in the 75th minute to give Holstein Kiel a 3-2 lead with a shot from outside the box. However, it's not odd to see the midfielder finding the back of the net. He's up to five goals and one assist in 29 appearances (21 starts) this season.

