Armindo Sieb News: Limited minutes
Sieb scored and assisted twice in 27 appearances (five starts) in his first season in Mainz.
Sieb made the move to Mainz and had a disappointing debut campaign. He actually started the campaign as an occasional starter and consistent bench option, but his minutes dwindled throughout. The poor return on his already limited minutes isn't a good sign for Sieb taking a larger role next season.
