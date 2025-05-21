Fantasy Soccer
Armindo Sieb headshot

Armindo Sieb News: Limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Sieb scored and assisted twice in 27 appearances (five starts) in his first season in Mainz.

Sieb made the move to Mainz and had a disappointing debut campaign. He actually started the campaign as an occasional starter and consistent bench option, but his minutes dwindled throughout. The poor return on his already limited minutes isn't a good sign for Sieb taking a larger role next season.

Armindo Sieb
FSV Mainz 05
