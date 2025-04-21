Fantasy Soccer
Arnau Martinez headshot

Arnau Martinez Injury: Dealt hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Martinez is out for Monday's match against Betis due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Martinez has been added to the injury list just ahead of Monday's match, with the defender being a late absence due to a hamstring injury. This is tough news for the club, as he is a regular starter and will be questionable for the next few weeks, depending on the severity of his injury. That said, this is forcing a change, with Alejandro Frances taking his spot at right-back.

Arnau Martinez
Girona
