Arnau Martinez Injury: Features in squad list

Martinez (hamstring) features in the squad list for Thursday's clash against Leganes, suggesting the tests he underwent on Wednesday were positive.

Martinez is back in the squad list after dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him right before their last contest. He underwent tests on Wednesday that must have been positive, since he is already back with the squad. That said, it is unsure if he will be rushed back in the starting squad, or if Alejandro Frances will start in his place again on Thursday against Leganes.