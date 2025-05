Tenas had three saves in PSG's 4-1 win over Montpellier Saturday. He also assisted on one of the team's goals.

It's rare to see a goalkeeper get an assist but Tenas delivered in a rout for the Ligue 1 champions. Tenas should start again next week against Auxerre as Gianluigi Donnarumma gets rested ahead of the French Cup and UCL finals.