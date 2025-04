Arnaud Kalimuendo scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 win over Le Havre.

Kalimuendo scored his 14th goal in the season in the 15th minute to give Rennes the 3-0 lead on the road. The forward also assisted twice and now has three assists in 2024-25. He started in all but two games so far.