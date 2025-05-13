Fantasy Soccer
Arnaud Kalimuendo headshot

Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores brace on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Arnaud Kalimuendo scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nice.

Kalimuendo scored both goals in the match, taking his league goal tally to 17. He remained the side's leading goal scorer in Ligue 1 and third-highest overall, only behind Ousmane Dembele (21) and Mason Greenwood (19). It was the third occasion this season that Kalimuendo scored two or more goals for Rennes.

