Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores brace on Saturday
Arnaud Kalimuendo scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nice.
Kalimuendo scored both goals in the match, taking his league goal tally to 17. He remained the side's leading goal scorer in Ligue 1 and third-highest overall, only behind Ousmane Dembele (21) and Mason Greenwood (19). It was the third occasion this season that Kalimuendo scored two or more goals for Rennes.
