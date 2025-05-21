Arnaud Nordin News: Awful after transfer

Nordin failed to score in six bench appearances with Mainz.

Nordin transferred to Mainz from Montpellier and was expected to bring a new dimension to the attack. The attacker failed to do that, even going unused in the final three matches. In his career Nordin has been a consistently productive option in France, but he just couldn't do anything to earn any sort of role in Germany. Nordin has multiple years left on his contract, and at this point it would take a big turnaround for him to take a larger role in Mainz.