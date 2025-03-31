Arnaut Danjuma News: Bags club's lone goal

Danjuma scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Barcelona.

Danjuma saw his first goal in some time Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute for his first goal since Jan. 29. This marks his third goal for the club this season, with two coming in league play. This was his second start in a row, with one goal on four shots during that span.