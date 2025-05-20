Fantasy Soccer
Arne Maier headshot

Arne Maier News: Held off scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Maier failed to register a goal or assist in 28 appearances (seven starts) in the Bundesliga.

Maier was brilliant in his first few seasons in Augsburg, producing eight or more goal contributions in each. The wheels fell off for the midfielder this season though, as he failed to get on the scoresheet. His underlying numbers weren't much worse than prior seasons, he still created 25 chances and shot 18 times, he just couldn't find the back of the net. Maier will hope for a bounce back next season.

Arne Maier
FC Augsburg
