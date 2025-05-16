Fantasy Soccer
Aron Donnum Injury: Won't face St. Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Donnum is out for Saturday's match against St. Etienne after being left off the squad list.

Donnum is going to be an unfortunate absence from the club's last outing of the season, as he is out due to undisclosed injuries. This will leave the right flank without their regular starter for the season finale. Rafik Messali will be a likely replacement on the right flank with Donnum out.

Aron Donnum
Toulouse
