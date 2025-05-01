Arouna Sangante Injury: Should be back against Auxerre

Sangante (groin) is expected to be back for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Clement Lesage from ParisNormandie Sport.

Sangante has cleared his suspension and likely recovered from his groin injury during that time since he is expected to be back for Sunday's game. This is good news for the Havrais since he has been an undisputed starter in the central defense when fit and available. If deemed fit enough he is likely going to return directly to the starting XI against Auxerre.