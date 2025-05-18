Artem Dovbyk Injury: Escapes without strain

Dovbyk could return against Torino next week, as the tests on his injured thigh ruled out a lesion or other big issues, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Dovbyk will be re-evaluated ahead of the Torino match as he might be able to return quickly. Tommaso Baldanzi, Alexis Saelemaekers and Stephan El Shaarawy are set to benefit from the fact that he and Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) are both missing versus Parma.