Artem Dovbyk Injury: Ruled out for Milan meeting

Dovbyk hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Milan, Roma announced.

Dovbyk picked up an unspecified muscular problem in the lead-up to the game and will be re-assessed next week. Eldor Shomurodov will lead the line after playing alongside him in recent games. His absence will open up minutes for Alexis Saelemaekers, Niccolo Pisilli and Stephan El Shaarawy depending on how aggressive the coach wants to be.