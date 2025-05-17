Fantasy Soccer
Artem Dovbyk headshot

Artem Dovbyk Injury: Ruled out for Milan meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Dovbyk hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Milan, Roma announced.

Dovbyk picked up an unspecified muscular problem in the lead-up to the game and will be re-assessed next week. Eldor Shomurodov will lead the line after playing alongside him in recent games. His absence will open up minutes for Alexis Saelemaekers, Niccolo Pisilli and Stephan El Shaarawy depending on how aggressive the coach wants to be.

Artem Dovbyk
Roma
