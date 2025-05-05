Artem Dovbyk News: Scores decisive goal

Dovbyk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Dovbyk netted the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time on Sunday, heading in a pass from Eldor Shomurodov in the box following a corner. The goal was his 12th in Serie A this season and ended a four-game scoreless streak in April. The finish was crucial in Roma's push for a top-four finish. He will aim to contribute again on Monday against fellow contender Atalanta.