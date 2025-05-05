Fantasy Soccer
Artem Dovbyk headshot

Artem Dovbyk News: Scores decisive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Dovbyk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Dovbyk netted the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time on Sunday, heading in a pass from Eldor Shomurodov in the box following a corner. The goal was his 12th in Serie A this season and ended a four-game scoreless streak in April. The finish was crucial in Roma's push for a top-four finish. He will aim to contribute again on Monday against fellow contender Atalanta.

Artem Dovbyk
Roma
