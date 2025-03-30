Artem Smolyakov News: Scores first LAFC goal
Smolyakov scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Diego FC.
Smolyakov saw only his second start of the season Saturday, seeing 73 minutes of play at left-back. He would bag a goal just before halftime, with this being his first goal and goal contribution of the season. He also added two interceptions and three clearances in the defense.
