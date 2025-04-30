Artem Stepanov News: Joins 1. FC Nurnberg on loan

Stepanov is joining 1. FC Nurnberg on loan from Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season, his parent club announced. "We hope that this loan will further boost Artem's development, giving Nurnberg additional attacking options - a promising combination for everyone involved," Bayer 04 sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

Stepanov has been impressive with Leverkusen's U19 team and is one of the key players for the German champions and DFB Cup winners. The Ukrainian center forward is now joining Nurnberg on loan for one season and will aim to gain match practice at a high level under FCN coach and world champion Miroslav Klose.