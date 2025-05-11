Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Atta News: Disqualified for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Atta recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monza.

Atta had another quality performance in the final third, picking up a small amount of stats in multiple categories, but with no end product. He'll miss the next round due to yellow-card accumulation. Sandi Lovric or Jurgen Ekkelenkamp will take his place in the midfield.

