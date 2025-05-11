Arthur Atta News: Disqualified for Juventus clash

Atta recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monza.

Atta had another quality performance in the final third, picking up a small amount of stats in multiple categories, but with no end product. He'll miss the next round due to yellow-card accumulation. Sandi Lovric or Jurgen Ekkelenkamp will take his place in the midfield.