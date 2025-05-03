Arthur Chaves News: Contributes to goal fest

Chaves scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Monchengladbach.

Defensively, Chaves was part of a center-back trio that struggled against Monchengladbach. At least on his part, he helped 1899 Hoffenheim secure a point by scoring a goal himself. Chaves has not scored any other time this season, so his recent achievement is expected to be a one-off.