Arthur Chaves headshot

Arthur Chaves News: Contributes to goal fest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Chaves scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Monchengladbach.

Defensively, Chaves was part of a center-back trio that struggled against Monchengladbach. At least on his part, he helped 1899 Hoffenheim secure a point by scoring a goal himself. Chaves has not scored any other time this season, so his recent achievement is expected to be a one-off.

