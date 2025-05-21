Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Ebong headshot

Arthur Ebong News: Emerging midfield talent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Avom featured in 32 Ligue 2 games, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the 2024-25 season.

Avom showcased maturity and composure in midfield throughout the season at just 20 years old. His ability to link defense and attack, along with his vision, made him a key contributor in Lorient's Ligue 2 title-winning campaign and their promotion to Ligue 1. Avom's progress over the season suggests a bright future ahead.

Arthur Ebong
Lorient
