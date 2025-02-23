Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores goal at Guadalajara

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Gonzalez made the score sheet in the seventh minute, when he crowned Oussama Idrissi's great play with a right-footed finish. Despite the goal, this wasn't an entirely positive display for the 30-year-old, as he lost half of his six individual duels and made a mistake that allowed the opponents to equalize during the first half. With Miguel Rodriguez back from an undisclosed injury, Gonzalez will need to stay strong to avoid being pushed to a bench spot after two successive starts on the right wing.