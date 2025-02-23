Fantasy Soccer
Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez headshot

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores goal at Guadalajara

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Gonzalez made the score sheet in the seventh minute, when he crowned Oussama Idrissi's great play with a right-footed finish. Despite the goal, this wasn't an entirely positive display for the 30-year-old, as he lost half of his six individual duels and made a mistake that allowed the opponents to equalize during the first half. With Miguel Rodriguez back from an undisclosed injury, Gonzalez will need to stay strong to avoid being pushed to a bench spot after two successive starts on the right wing.

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez
Pachuca
