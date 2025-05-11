Arvid Brorsson News: Dominant against Udinese
Brorsson recorded 12 clearances, three blocks and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.
Brorsson made his first start in a couple of months since Monza were down several defenders and was instrumental in stifling Udinese for most of the tilt. He matched his season-high in clearances. He's likely to continue starting as his team is dealing with a host of injury concerns. He has registered four tackles, two interceptions, 30 clearances and eight blocks in five appearances since joining in January, with no clean sheets.
