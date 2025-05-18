Fantasy Soccer
Ashley Young News: Four crosses, three accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 4:46pm

Young generated four crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Southampton.

Even though Young is set to depart Everton at the 2024-25 Premier League season's conclusion, he is still available for selection, which was needed after the Toffees lost Seamus Coleman (undisclosed) due to injury early. Young did not need to be defensively active against a struggling Southampton side and took the opportunity to log three accurate crosses again, the second straight game he has done so regardless of start or not.

Ashley Young
Everton
