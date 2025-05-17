Ashley Young News: Set to depart club

Young is set to depart Everton at the end of the season, accoridng to his club.

Young is ending his season and will leave Everton, with the long-time Premier League player set to join free agency to find a new club. This will likely force the club into finding a new right-back, as he started in 18 games this season. He will hope to find a new club, but with the defender getting up there in age, he may have to start taking reduced roles.