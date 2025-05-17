Fantasy Soccer
Asmir Begovic headshot

Asmir Begovic News: Exiting club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Begovic is set to exit Everton at the end of the season, according to his club.

Begovic is seeing the end of his tenure with Everton, as the club announced he will depart at the end of the campaign. This will be a minor loss for he club, as he has yet to make an appearance this season. That said, he will likely have to see a drop in playing level if he wants to return to a starting role.

Asmir Begovic
Everton
