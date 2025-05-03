Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Not on team sheet

Ouedraogo (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich.

Ouedraogo was expected to be fit Saturday but hasn't made the team sheet, with the midfielder still on the sidelines. This continues an absence dating back to Nov. 26. He will look to see the team sheet again this season, but after being deemed fit twice and being left out, there is a solid chance he has been dropped from the first team for the remainder of the campaign, as only three matches remain.