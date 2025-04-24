Fantasy Soccer
Assane Diao Injury: Suffers season-ending foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Diao underwent osteosynthetic surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and will miss the remainder of the campaign, Como announced.

DIao will have his brilliant first spell in Serie A cut short by a physical problem he picked up in training, which will cost him about a couple of months. He should make a full recovery ahead of next season. He scored eight goals and provided one assist in 15 matches since joining in January. Alieu Fadera, Gabriel Strefezza and Patrick Cutrone will fill in for him in the final five tilts.

