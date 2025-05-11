Atakan Karazor News: Opens scoring with early goal

Karazor scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against FC Augsburg.

Karazor gave Stuttgart an early lead in the 8th minute by capitalizing on a loose ball following a corner. His goal set the tone for the match and put Augsburg on the back foot from the outset. The midfielder was also solid defensively and set a new season high with five interceptions. It was his second goal of the season and brought his total to six goal contributions in 31 appearances. He will look to contribute one last time against Leipzig on Saturday in the final game of the campaign.