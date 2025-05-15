Augusto Batalla News: Allows two goals to Betis

Batalla made one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Betis.

Batalla was beaten by a penalty kick and a low shot as the hosts failed to hold a two-goal lead in the midweek game. Even though he recorded a clean sheet on May 9 against Las Palmas, the keeper made less than three saves in each of his previous five games played. He'll look to get back on track Sunday in a difficult test versus Celta Vigo, who scored five goals over their latest three matches.