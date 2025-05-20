Augusto Batalla News: Concedes from PK spot

Batalla made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo.

There wasn't much Batalla could've done on the lone goal he conceded, as most of the credit should go to Alonso's perfect Panenka-style penalty. The veteran goalkeeper responded the rest of the way, though, and his five saves were key to lifting Rayo to victory. Batalla should remain in the XI for the regular-season finale against Mallorca on Saturday.