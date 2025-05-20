Fantasy Soccer
Augusto Batalla

Augusto Batalla News: Concedes from PK spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Batalla made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo.

There wasn't much Batalla could've done on the lone goal he conceded, as most of the credit should go to Alonso's perfect Panenka-style penalty. The veteran goalkeeper responded the rest of the way, though, and his five saves were key to lifting Rayo to victory. Batalla should remain in the XI for the regular-season finale against Mallorca on Saturday.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
