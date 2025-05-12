Fantasy Soccer
Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Tchouameni will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Tchouameni picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will be suspended for Wednesday's game against Mallorca. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter for Madrid, with Jacobo Ramon likely stepping in the central defense for that game and his first start in La Liga.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
