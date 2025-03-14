Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Out after thumb surgery

Tuanzebe is dealing with a thumb injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Tuanzebe has had a pretty big surgery on his thumb and it's a pretty big recovery process that he's in. It's an incredible injury that he's been through to be honest. He's had a few days in hospital and is back in the building now and starting to work on his conditioning. The timeframe for recovery is undetermined at the minute. Hopefully it's a matter of weeks rather than months. We'll see him after the international break, exactly which game for we're not sure yet."

Tuanzebe missed a game against Crystal Palace in early March due to a hamstring injury, but he's also recovering from a "significant thumb surgery," so it's uncertain when he'll be back. He's slated to return to the club facilities after the international break, but it wouldn't be surprising if he also misses a few games in April until he's back to full fitness.