Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Tuanzebe is out for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury, according to Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times. "I don't think it's as bad as the last time. He has a small muscle injury and he also needs an operation on his thumb from the injury before. So he's going to have an operation in the next couple of days on that and that will take a period of recovery. He won't be available this weekend and we'll make assessments from there."

Tuanzebe is heading for the sidelines for a spell due to an issue he suffered in the club's last contest, as he is now expected to miss out until April due to his new injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is their regular starter at right-back when fit. Ben Johnson will be his likely replacement until fit again, likely coming after the March break.