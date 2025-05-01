Fantasy Soccer
Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Potential for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Tuanzebe (hamstring) could be back for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Kieran McKenna. "There's going to be quite a lot of late judgement calls, genuinely. We've got quite a few players who, if not ready this week, have a really good chance for next week (at home to Brentford)."

Tuanzebe missed out against Newcastle due to the hamstring concern but now has a chance to return. The defender was the consistent starting option at right-back before going down with the injury, if deemed fit he could return to a starting role immediately.

