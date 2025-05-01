Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Potential for return

Tuanzebe (hamstring) could be back for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Kieran McKenna. "There's going to be quite a lot of late judgement calls, genuinely. We've got quite a few players who, if not ready this week, have a really good chance for next week (at home to Brentford)."

Tuanzebe missed out against Newcastle due to the hamstring concern but now has a chance to return. The defender was the consistent starting option at right-back before going down with the injury, if deemed fit he could return to a starting role immediately.