Axel Tuanzebe News: Appears during extra time

Tuanzebe had potential for a return Saturday and did, earning a spot on the bench. He would see a few minutes at the end of the contest to test his legs, appearing for a short three-minute cameo during extra time. This does ensure his fitness moving forward, likely earning his starting spot at back right-back next contest.